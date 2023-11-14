Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) reported a 131.03% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2023, according to the lender’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 13th.

The bank’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest rose to EGP 2.275 billion during the nine months ending September 30th from EGP 985.004 million during the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, net interest income surged to EGP 3.941 billion from EGP 2.145 million in the same period a year earlier.

As for standalone financial results, the lender’s net profit after tax soared to EGP 2.155 billion in the January-June period of 2023 from EGP 943.664 million.

EBank is an EGX-listed bank that offers banking and financial services, which encourage the export activities of the agricultural, industrial, commercial, and services sectors.

