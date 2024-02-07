Czech adjusted retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles increased by 1.6% year-on-year in December, after a revised increase of 0.1% in November, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Wednesday. CSU said sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 2.5% and sale of food decreased by 0.2%, whereas sales of automotive fuel rose by 2.3%. RETAIL TRADE-adjusted December 2023 November 2023 excl.vehicles pct y/y +1.6 +0.1* (+0.9) Sale and repair of vehicles pct y/y +5.0 +5.6* (+4.7) TOTAL retail trade change pct y/y +2.4 +1.7* (+2.0) * revised.

Numbers in brackets indicate figures as they were originally reported. NOTE. All data are subject to further revision. Details on https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/home (Reporting by Anna Banacka and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)




