Czech adjusted retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles increased by 2.4% year-on-year in January, after a revised increase of 1.2% in December, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Tuesday. CSU said sales for sale of non-food goods rose by 4.0% and sale of food edged up 2.0%, whereas sales of automotive fuel rose by 2.3%. RETAIL TRADE-adjusted January 2024 December 2023 excl.vehicles pct y/y +2.4 +1.2* (+1.6) Sale and repair of vehicles pct y/y +3.3 +8.8* (+5.0) TOTAL retail trade change pct y/y +2.7 +3.2* (+2.4) * Revised. Numbers in brackets indicate figures as they were originally reported. NOTE. All data are subject to further revision. Details on https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/home ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: Open (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2024