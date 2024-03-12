PHOTO
Czech adjusted retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles increased by 2.4% year-on-year in January, after a revised increase of 1.2% in December, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Tuesday. CSU said sales for sale of non-food goods rose by 4.0% and sale of food edged up 2.0%, whereas sales of automotive fuel rose by 2.3%. RETAIL TRADE-adjusted January 2024 December 2023 excl.vehicles pct y/y +2.4 +1.2* (+1.6) Sale and repair of vehicles pct y/y +3.3 +8.8* (+5.0) TOTAL retail trade change pct y/y +2.7 +3.2* (+2.4) * Revised. Numbers in brackets indicate figures as they were originally reported. NOTE. All data are subject to further revision. Details on https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/home ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: Open (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)