Czech adjusted retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles decreased by 1.4% year-on-year in October, after a revised drop of 4.3% in September, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Wednesday.

CSU said sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 1.6% and sale of food stagnated, whereas sales for sale of automotive fuel dropped by 2.1%. RETAIL TRADE-adjusted October 2023 September 2023 excl.vehicles pct y/y -1.4 -4.3 (-4.0) Sale and repair of vehicles pct y/y +5.9 +2.8 (+2.7) TOTAL retail trade change pct y/y +0.7 -2.3 (-2.1) * revised. Numbers in brackets indicate figures as they were originally reported. NOTE. All data are subject to further revision.

Details on https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/home ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: Open (Reporting by Marta Maciag and Adrianna Ebert)



