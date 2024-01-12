PHOTO
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv on Friday, according to a photo released by Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne.
Sunak was pictured stepping off a train carriage. (Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Toby Chopra)
