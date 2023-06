Outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.3% in May from the month before to 5.387 trillion reais ($1.12 trillion), according to central bank data on Wednesday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios increased to 4.9% from 4.8% in April. ($1 = 4.8116 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)