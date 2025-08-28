Russia's domestic fuel market is fully supplied and the situation is under control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On a daily conference call with reporters, he said there were various reasons for fuel price swings. The government was taking active measures to ensure gasoline and energy prices remain stable, he said.

Some Russian regions have reported gasoline shortages and long queues at fuel stations following recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)