Madrid, Spain – The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), participated in the Oman-Spain Business Forum in Madrid, organised by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce.

The Omani delegation, led by Eng. Hussain Hassan Abdul Hussain, Member of OCCI’s Board of Directors, focused on exploring trade and investment opportunities in Spain. Key sectors discussed included food security, health, and industry. Several B2B meetings were held to foster collaboration between Omani and Spanish businesses.

Jaime Montalvo, International Director of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the forum’s role in enhancing bilateral trade relations. Eng. Hussain emphasised the importance of the visit in supporting economic diversification and expanding Oman’s presence in the Spanish market.

The forum also featured presentations on investment opportunities in both countries, aiming to strengthen commercial ties and encourage new partnerships.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

