Sabeer Nelli, a US fintech entrepreneur, is expanding his business to Bahrain.

He chose Bahrain because of its appealing regulations, strategic geographical positioning, strong financial sector, and established role as a gateway to the Middle East.

Mr Nelli is also attracted to Bahrain’s commitment to fintech and its supportive regulatory environment.

His company, ZilBank, offers a fee-free business checking account that allows users to manage multiple bank accounts through a single platform.

ZilBank also offers features such as instant money transfers and efficient ACH and wire transfers.

Mr Nelli believes that ZilBank can help Bahraini individuals and businesses set up a bank account in the US remotely.

He also sees Bahrain as a strategic location for ZilBank to expand its business into the Middle East.

The Bahrain Economic Development Board has been actively promoting Bahrain as a fintech hub.