The Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan left a profound mark on all aspects of humanitarian and charity works in the UAE and abroad and instilled an inspiring ethos.

This was stated by senior UAE officials on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is commemorated on the 19th of Ramadan, and coincides with the anniversary of the passing of the founding leader.

Known as the Father of the Nation for his role in forming the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed was the first President of the UAE. He served in this position from the formation of the country on December 2, 1971, until he passed away in 2004.

The value of development and humanitarian aid that was directed from the UAE from 1971 to 2004 amounted to approximately Dh90.5 billion, while the number of countries that benefited from the development, humanitarian and charitable aid and aid provided by the UAE exceeded 117 countries.

Be it devastating floods in Pakistan, or earthquakes in Turkey and Syria or famine-hit nations in Africa, the late founding father’s legacy continues as the UAE has always been at the forefront of charity works across the globe, providing medical, food and other charity aid through its different institutions such as Emirates Red Crescent etc. In all these efforts, Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC) plays a central role to deliver aid.

“As we commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day, we reflect on the inspiring ethos that he instilled in the community. The annual occasion is an opportunity for us to lend a hand to people in need around the world as well as celebrate the UAE’s humanitarian achievements and reaffirm our commitment to the values of the Founding Father of the nation,” said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Enoc.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan is considered one of the most historical personalities who received awards for humanitarian and charitable work.

The Zayed Humanitarian Day is one of the most important annual events in the UAE to celebrate the achievements of the late founding father, whose qualitative initiatives contributed to alleviating the suffering of people in all regions.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), said the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan instilled a culture of benevolence and giving and established the principles of humanitarian and voluntary work in the hearts of the citizens and residents of this good land.

“This has made the UAE a unique model of unlimited giving, extending a helping hand to those in need worldwide. Zayed’s legacy is evident in the many humanitarian programmes and projects, as well as the relief efforts and development aid provided by the UAE under the directives of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to alleviate the suffering of those in need and afflicted communities around the world, and promote their development irrespective of religion, race, or colour," said Al Tayer.

"May the soul of the Founding Father rest in peace. He was the pioneer of charitable work who left a profound mark on every aspect of humanitarian work, establishing an integrated and sustainable approach to providing a decent life for every human being. On this day, we pledge to follow in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed, guided by the vision and directives of our wise leaders, so that the UAE remains a beacon of charitable and humanitarian work throughout the world,” added Al Tayer.

Hala Badri, director-general, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said Zayed Humanitarian Day reflects the UAE's civilized approach, its national heritage and the vision of its wise leadership.

She added that the UAE has a rich record in charitable work, thanks to the various initiatives and projects that have made it a symbol of giving in the world.

“This day we celebrate the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and to be inspired by his pioneering experience in the field of humanitarian and social work and tolerance, as he instilled in us the love of goodness and giving,” she added.

She added that the UAE country continues its journey to provide humanitarian assistance to all countries of the world.

