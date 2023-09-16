Muscat: The Yemeni government welcomed the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the UN and international efforts aimed at pushing the Houthi militias towards seriously dealing with calls for peace and alleviating the human suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Yemeni government welcomed the efforts of the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman and the UN and international efforts aimed at pushing the Houthi militias towards seriously dealing with calls for peace and alleviating the human suffering of the Yemeni people.

In a statement today, Friday, the government renewed its open approach to all initiatives aimed at bringing about a just and comprehensive peace, in accordance with the three terms of reference, in a way that ensures an end to the coup, the restoration of state institutions, and security, stability, and development in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia invited Yemen's Houthi delegation to Riyadh to continue ceasefire talks, the state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

The kingdom wanted to resume its and Oman's efforts to "reach a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and a sustainable political solution acceptable to all Yemeni parties," SPA added.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said late Thursday that talks were continuing between Sanaa and Saudi Arabia with Omani mediation.

The discussions included "paying salaries of the Yemeni employees, opening airports and ports, releasing all prisoners and detainees, the exit of foreign forces, and reconstruction leading to a comprehensive political solution," he said.

The Houthi al-Masirah TV reported earlier on Thursday that a delegation left Sanaa and was on its way to Riyadh to continue the negotiations. The trip will be the first official visit by Houthi officials to the kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014 after the group ousted a Saudi-backed government in Sanaa.

The first round of the Oman-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, which are running in parallel to U.N. peace efforts, was held in April when Saudi envoys visited Sanaa.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).