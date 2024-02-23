ISTANBUL - The World Bank has approved a 600 million euros ($650 million) loan to help Turkish exporters reduce carbon emissions from their production processes, it said.

The bank said in a statement on Thursday that the Turkey Green Export Project will help provide affordable, long-term financing for exporters to invest in green solutions, including upgrading machinery, equipment, and heating and cooling systems.

($1 = 0.9237 euros)

