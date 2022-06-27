Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing airline, is launching new routes from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to Rome, Vienna and Abu Dhabi, supporting rapidly expanding tourism and aviation sectors within the Kingdom.

The Abu Dhabi route will be operated by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air’s joint venture airline with ADQ. Launching in September 2022, the new destinations are the first step towards a growing presence in Saudi Arabia which will provide for the first time truly affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the Kingdom, Europe and the UAE, strengthening global connectivity.

The new routes by Wizz Air introduce a new era of travel to the residents of KSA by unlocking affordable travel opportunities and giving them access to Wizz’s incredibly low fares. Tickets for all routes are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from €24.99.

The new destinations support the growing Saudi Arabian tourism sector, aligning with the Vision 2030 programme, a strategic and ambitious vision to triple passenger traffic in the Kingdom by 2030. The ultra-low-cost routes will boost the burgeoning tourism industry and significantly increase connectivity for residents in Europe and the region, with key strategic government partners collaborating to add to the Saudi aviation ecosystem.

Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air, said: “Wizz Air is committed to increasing global connectivity to marvellous destinations with real opportunities for growth and expansion. Saudi Arabia is a very exciting market and our expansion will bring ultra-low cost travel to the Kingdom. Our regular flights to Dammam will provide year-round sun for tourists, and provide a mix of destinations for residents of the Kingdom.”

“We want to thank our partners for their support during the expansion, especially the Air Travel Connectivity Programme, the Ministry of Investment, GACA, the Dammam airport, and the government of Saudi Arabia. The recently signed MoU demonstrates our commitment to supporting travellers to and from Saudi by bringing in a new era of air travel with our ultra-low fares, point-to-point network, and high quality onboard service.

“Unlocking travel opportunities for everyone is the core of our brand and we will keep delivering on that by granting access to travellers to and from Saudi to our incredibly low fares. The Wizz team is looking forward to welcoming passengers of all ages onboard our modern, young, and green aircraft soon, and to supporting the 2030 vision,” he added.

Khalil Lamrabet, CEO of The Air Connectivity Program, said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with both Wizz Air and Dammam Airport to grow traffic, in particular inbound tourism, from key European markets into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to the success of these routes and working with both our partners to grow the Wizz Air network into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Fahd bin Sulaiman Al-Harbi, CEO of Dammam Airports Company, said: “We are very happy to welcome Wizz Air flights at King Fahd International Airport. Strengthening the global connectivity of the Kingdom is very important and Dammam Airport Company (DACO) continues to develop new destinations to serve the citizens and residents of the Eastern province. We are ready to welcome tourists and impress them with the beauty of Dammam. ”

Dammam, a modern metropolis nestled on the tranquil Arabian Gulf, offers visitors green parks, airy waterfronts, and sandy beaches alongside a bustling arts, sports, and entertainment scene. The capital of the Eastern Province, Dammam is a popular location with adventurous travellers, who can enjoy fishing, diving, and swimming.

With Wizz Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).