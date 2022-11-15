KUWAIT - The World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health have held a workshop for mapping out a national strategy for setting the health indices and measure the country's progress in the vital sector.

The local WHO office said in a statement on Tuesday that one of the goals of the four-day workshop is drawing up a comprehensive scheme for ten years to assembly data, pending decisions intended to improve the sector and allocate required resources.

Such an approach may help stem outbreaks of non-communicable diseases, provide better care and facilitate the information integration in the decision making processes.

The statement quoted Dr. Hessa Al-Kandari, the director of the national survey project, as saying that the surveillance plan covers all specific indices for revamping preventive programs to cut diseases' spread.

WHO, she indicated, will help in developing a framework compatible with goals of the UN sustainable development strategy.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).