Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an urgent weather alert for Sunday, 29th September, warning of convective clouds and thunderstorms expected across various regions of the country. The forecast predicts that these conditions will begin at noon and continue until 8 PM, affecting both mountainous and coastal areas.

Among the regions likely to be impacted are North Al Sharqiah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, and Al Buraimi, along with Musandam, South Al Batinah, South Al Sharqiah, North Al Batinah, and the capital, Muscat. Coastal areas, especially those extending from the Hajar Mountains to the Sea of Oman, will be particularly vulnerable to the incoming weather system. The Dhofar Governorate is also expected to experience significant rainfall in both its mountainous and coastal zones.

Rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 15 to 60 mm over the Hajar Mountains, while Dhofar Governorate may see precipitation levels between 15 to 35 mm. Authorities are cautioning residents in these areas to prepare for potentially hazardous conditions. Downdraft winds, with speeds reaching between 15 and 45 knots, and the possibility of flash floods in wadies accompanied by hail are expected. In addition, poor horizontal visibility is expected to affect road traffic and air travel, heightening the risk of accidents.

Further analysis, using the Omani numerical weather model, shows active cumulus cloud formations developing over parts of the Al Hajar Mountains. These clouds are expected to produce heavy rainfall, sometimes accompanied by thunder, over the mountainous and coastal regions, including parts of the Sea of Oman and Dhofar Governorate. With these forecasts in mind, authorities are urging residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against flooding, hail, and strong winds.

The Civil Aviation Authority advises caution for those living or traveling in regions prone to flash floods, particularly near wadies and low-lying areas.

