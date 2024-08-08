Muscat: The General Directorate of Meteorology has issued its latest update regarding the weather in the Sultanate of Oman. Cumulonimbus activity over the Al Hajar Mountains, with chances of its expansion in the coming period, and scattered rain showers, thunderstorms, accompanied by active descending winds.

Potential impact:

Cumulonimbus clouds forming over the Al Hajar Mountains.

Scattered rain showers with potential thunderstorms.

Active downward winds which can cause flying debris and reduced visibility.

Dhofar Governorate: Partly cloudy to cloudy with intermittent drizzle and possible rain showers.

Rest of Oman: Clear skies with potential rain showers, thunderstorms, and hail in the Al Hajar Mountains and surrounding areas.

Coastal areas: Low-level clouds or fog patches and dust in desert and open areas.

It's recommended to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions.

