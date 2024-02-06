DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has issued a warning for Tuesday's weather, anticipating scattered clouds with a slight dust presence and chilly temperatures at night, according to their daily weather report.

Offshore conditions are expected to include some cloud cover, with the report emphasizing the likelihood of strong winds and high seas. Inshore, the wind is forecasted to be northwesterly at 8-18 knots, gusting to 25 knots at times. Offshore, a stronger northwesterly wind of 12-22 knots is expected, with gusts reaching up to 35 knots at times.

Visibility inshore is projected to be within the range of 5-10 kilometers, while offshore visibility is estimated at 5-9 kilometers. Additionally, the sea state inshore is anticipated to be between 2 and 5 feet, whereas offshore conditions may experience waves ranging from 4 to 7 feet, with occasional spikes up to 10 feet.

Residents and maritime activities are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and exercise caution during this period.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

