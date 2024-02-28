Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently hosted a workshop to provide healthcare professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively understand, implement and leverage AI technologies in their practice.

The session was held at WCM-Q’s world-class facilities.

As technology rapidly advances, the integration of AI in health care is expected to become increasingly important to enhance patient care, optimise clinical workflows and improve healthcare outcomes.

Titled ‘Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare,’ the one-day workshop was designed as an initial step towards building an understanding and appetite for the topic of AI in health care.

The course covered AI introductory essentials such as the history of AI and its application in healthcare services, the fundamentals of machine learning and the ethical issues and potential challenges of building an AI system.

Participants also engaged in a series of interactive sessions, case studies and hands-on demonstrations.

Coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q, the workshop was directed and led by a team of highly experienced computer scientists from WCM-Q’s AI Centre for Precision Health — Dr Arfan Ahmed, assistant professor of research in population health sciences; Dr Alaa Abd-alrazaq, research associate in population health sciences; Dr Rawan Al Saad, postdoctoral associate; and Sarah Aziz, research specialist.

Dr Ahmed said, “AI is transforming healthcare and every aspect of medicine will have an AI element moving forward, whether diagnostics, delivering care or monitoring patients. Given this, it is important to ensure that while educating the next generation of doctors and scientists, we are also offering practising healthcare professionals the opportunity to develop an understanding of AI systems in relation to healthcare and their professional growth.”

The course was accredited locally in Qatar by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education.

