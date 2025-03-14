Doha: As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly vital to national development worldwide, it is essential to undertake coordinated efforts to implement strategic investments and establish balanced regulations in the country, emphasised the speakers during a panel discussion entitled “Ramadan Gathering on Artificial Intelligence (AI)” held on Wednesday.

The event featured discussions on AI’s impact on business, society and emerging technologies and was organised by Msheireb Museums in collaboration with the Young Entrepreneurs Club (YEC). Discussants at the session, which was anchored by the President of YEC Dr. Ibrahim Khalid Al Sulaiti, include Dr. Salman Al Buhlaiqa, Artificial Intelligence specialist; Khalifa Al Haroon, Founder of I Love Qatar and Store 974; and Dr. Mohammed Al Jufairy, CEO of Sidra Holding.

The speakers advocated for a proactive yet cautious approach to regulation, warning against overreach while stressing the importance of safeguards to prevent misuse.

Al Haroon shared a personal anecdote to illustrate the stakes: a few months prior, AI-generated fake articles falsely linked him to a cryptocurrency scam, costing unsuspecting individuals hundreds of thousands of dollars. The delayed response from platforms like Facebook highlighted a regulatory gap that Qatar could address by pressuring tech giants to act swiftly. “This incident served as a stark reminder of AI’s potential for harm when wielded by bad actors, reinforcing the need for policies to combat deepfakes and fake news,” he said.

A key proposal was the adoption of clear labelling to distinguish AI-generated content from human-made material, akin to advertising standards that mandate “sponsored” tags. This transparency, the speakers argued, would not diminish AI’s value but enhance trust in its applications.

Far from viewing AI as a threat, they noted its ability to boost efficiency across industries, freeing humans to focus on creativity.

“For instance, artists could bypass technical hurdles in tools like Photoshop and concentrate on ideation, letting AI handle repetitive tasks,” the panellists highlighted.

Education emerged as another critical pillar. The speakers urged Qatar to invest in specialised courses and events to equip its population—particularly the youth—with AI skills. They noted that while adoption in Qatar has been slower than expected, Generation Z is rapidly embracing these tools, signalling a promising future. “The future is in the youth’s hands,” they declared, urging adults to learn about AI or risk being left behind.

Addressing individual adoption, the speakers tackled common fears, particularly job displacement. They dismissed these concerns with historical context—radio didn’t kill newspapers, nor did TV eliminate radio. Instead, new technologies create new opportunities, shifting demand from farmers to engineers and developers. AI, they emphasised, is currently an assistant, not a replacement. Tools like ChatGPT may err, reflecting human biases baked into their programming, but they remain invaluable when paired with human oversight.

“Use it as a tool to inform you,” they advised, “but use your own brain to distinguish what’s right and wrong.”

The seminar also touched on practical applications already in use, from smart tools in cars to content creation aids like thumbnail generators. Yet, the speakers cautioned against the overuse of the “AI” label—such as a remote control touted as AI-powered—urging clarity on what constitutes genuine innovation. For Qatar, the challenge is to accelerate adoption while ensuring ethical use.

General Manager of Msheireb Museums Abdulla Al Naama said: “Our partnership with YEC continues to provide platforms for important discussions. AI’s ongoing influence on business evolution and societal adaptation makes it particularly relevant to address now. Msheireb Museums offers an ideal setting for these necessary conversations.”

Al Sulaiti said, “This gathering demonstrates our commitment to engaging with industry experts and supporting Qatar’s technological advancement. We aim to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs through exploration of current AI trends. Msheireb Museums provides a unique environment where technological discussions and cultural heritage converge, creating an effective space for learning and collaboration.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

