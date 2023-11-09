Vodafone supports Hospitality Qatar 2023

Vodafone Qatar was the official Technology Partner of Hospitality Qatar 2023, which concluded Wednesday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.The event brought together local, regional, and international hospitality, food and beverage (F&B), and tourism organisations.The exhibition provided a platform for experts to showcase the latest products and solutions and gathered suppliers to connect with key decision-makers and buyers in Qatar.Mahday Saad al-Hebabi, Business Services director at Vodafone Qatar, said: “It was an honour to be the official technology partner for this event and to play our role in supporting the hospitality and tourism industries through our latest-cutting edge technologies, which aim to empower businesses to utilise innovation-based solutions as part of their digital transformation journeys.”Vodafone Qatar’s IoT technologies include its Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, and Cold Chain Management solutions, which can be employed to manage and monitor business operations efficiently, such as for those organisations in the tourism and hospitality sectors.The company’s continued expansion of its range of digital solutions, including its IoT product portfolio and 5G and fibre networks, is proof of its ongoing investment in enabling the adoption of businesses to the new, technology-first economy.To find out more about Vodafone Qatar and its business solutions, visit https://www.vodafone.qa/en/business.