Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya said Kuwait is actively collaborating with Britain for the launch of a new electronic travel permit for Kuwaitis, saying the process is expected to begin on Thursday, February 1, 2024, and it will become valid for travel to the United Kingdom starting from February 22, reports Al-Qabas daily. Al-Yahya highlighted ongoing discussions and coordination with the British authorities regarding the electronic travel permit initiative.



The objective is to streamline travel procedures for Kuwaitis, providing flexibility and encouraging visits to the United Kingdom without the necessity of a visa. Al-Yahya stated, “Joint steering committee meetings between Britain and Kuwait are scheduled for February 12 and 13 in Kuwait, with high-level Kuwaiti officials leading the Kuwaiti side, and Lord Tariq Ahmad, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and the United Nations, heading the British side.”



Underlining the strong and distinguished relations with Britain, Al-Yahya mentioned collaborative measures to advance cooperation. He referred to agreements signed during the third visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad to Britain, adding that announcements about joint agreements in various fields will be made soon. The Foreign Minister affirmed the continuity of joint coordination between the two nations, emphasizing historical relations between Kuwait and the United Kingdom. He noted ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation across diverse fields and emphasized mutual consultation on regional and international issues for the benefit of both nations.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

