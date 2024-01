The United States is seeking a "very consequential" response to the drone attack on a base in Jordan that killed three American troops, a White House spokesman said Monday, after Washington blamed Iran-backed militants.

President Joe Biden "will respond" to the Sunday attack "in a very consequential way. But we don't seek a war with Iran. We're not looking for a wider conflict in the Middle East," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN.