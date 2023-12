The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) on Wednesday said the agency's ability to render services in war-torn Gaza was on the verge of collapse after more than 130 staff were killed in the enclave.

"The entire humanitarian response heavily relies on UNRWA's capacity," said Philippe Lazzarini. "It is now on the verge of collapse."

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Miranda Murray)