KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and praised the kingdom's efforts in seeking a solution to end Russia's two-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

A statement on Zelenskiy's website said the two men discussed Kyiv's Peace Formula for ending the conflict and the president thanked the crown prince for his "valuable advice" in finding ways to speed up its implementation.

"The head of state (Zelenskiy) noted in particular Saudi Arabia's strivings to help in restoring a just peace in Ukraine," the statement said.

"Saudi Arabia's leadership can help find a just solution," it quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

Zelenskiy and the crown prince discussed the content of a

Peace Summit Switzerland has agreed to host later in the year. Also discussed were "possible steps for truly restoring security for Ukraine", Europe and the world.

"We have identical interests in ensuring global stability," the statement quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

The Saudi state news agency said the crown prince "affirmed the Kingdom's keenness and support for all international endeavours and efforts aimed at resolving the Ukrainian-Russian crisis".

It later reported that Zelenskiy had left the kingdom.

Zelenskiy had earlier written on the Telegram messaging app: "Now we are very close to holding the first Peace Summit and we count on continued active support from Saudi Arabia."

Ukraine has held several multilateral meetings to discuss the peace formula with representatives from dozens of countries. The plan provides for the withdrawal of Russian troops, recognition of Ukraine's 1991 post-Soviet borders, and provisions for bringing Russia to account for its actions.

Saudi Arabia has previously acted as a mediator in prisoner swaps between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy said he was sure his meeting on Tuesday would "bring results" in this regard.

One of the preparatory meetings for the proposed Peace Summit took place in the Saudi city of Jeddah last August.

