The Continued and Professional Education Directorate (CPE) at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has partnered with the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) to launch an IT Technician programme and Emergency Technician programme as part of the bureau’s ‘Mahara’ initiative.

The programme is taking place on the UDST campus and aim to equip Qatari nationals who are interested in technical programmes with the necessary skills to join Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), as well as the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

The technical programmes, which will be completed over a period of six months, will encompass a wide range of carefully curated content. Such topics include Cable and Conductor Installation and Removal; Underground Residential Distribution (URD) Systems, Device Configuration and Management, Computer Maintenance and Cloud Computing.

The programmes are also complemented with communications and interpersonal skills development in addition to practical workshops and on the job training. All participants will receive a CPE Certificate upon successful completion of the programme.

UDST, the national higher education institute of choice for applied technical and vocational education and training, was selected by CGB due to its leadership in the fields of technical and vocational training, especially in the fields of engineering and information technology.

The technical programmes were designed based on the specific needs of Ashghal, Kahramaa and the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, requiring extensive meetings with technical teams from each entity to reach the final programme structure.

UDST President Dr Salem Al Naemi was pleased with the launch of the holistic programmes.

He said, “The CPE unit at UDST is committed to ensuring its beneficiaries stay at the leading edge of their industries. We worked diligently with our partner, CGB, on designing programmes that will equip talented individuals with relevant and up-to-date technical knowledge. We are confident that our exceptionally tailored programmes will provide CGB with technicians that are well versed in the latest advancements in their respective industries.”

Adel Yahyaoui, senior development counsellor at Kahramaa, highlighted the importance of offering the programme to Qatari professionals.

He said, “The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation seeks, through this pioneering programme, to support and qualify Qatari youth and raise the rate of job localisation by activating technical training, vocational qualification and direct training between UDST and Kahramaa. The qualifying programme that UDST will provide is considered the foundational training that will enable candidates to acquire essential principles and skills necessary to carry out their work in the various targeted departments and sections of Kahramaa.”

Expressing his happiness about collaborating with University of Doha for Science and Technology in implementing the ‘Mahara’ programme, Dr Badr Al Humaimi, head of the Recruitment Department at the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), said: “Ashghal is keen on enhancing the principle of partnership with all state institutions to implement its various programmes.”

He considered the collaboration with University of Doha for Science and Technology a strategic cooperation that reinforces all the efforts undertaken by the authority for training and development, and to meet the country’s needs in this field.

Collaborating with governmental and non-governmental entities is an effective way for CPE to gain a better understanding of the needs of different sectors and industries, and tailor its training programmes accordingly.

To deliver the upcoming technical programmes, CPE was proud to collaborate with CGB, Ashghal, and Kahramaa and provide Qatari nationals with the skills required to join these essential organisations successfully and contribute to the development of their country.

