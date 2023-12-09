UAE-based Beeah Group has reached an agreement to set up a joint venture with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, the company developing Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC) megaproject, to scale sustainable waste management services and foster environmental stewardship.

In 2020, Beeah had already partnered with ACUD to deploy waste management services in the NAC. By now forming a new joint venture, Beeah and ACUD are building on the partnership to further enhance waste management services.

The agreement was signed by Khaled Abbas, Chairman of the Board of Directors at ACUD, and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Beeah, on the sidelines of COP28, in the presence of Dr Yasmine Fouad, Egypt's Minister of Environment, and senior Emirati and Egyptian officials.

"We are pleased to sign the joint venture company agreement with the ACUD. This collaboration marks the beginning of a transformative chapter to propel ACUD and Egypt towards achieving its environmental goals and elevating its residents' quality of life," said Al Huraimel.

He underscored the commitment to knowledge transfer and capacity building, stating: "Drawing upon our over 15 years of expertise in the waste management industry, we are committed to sharing our insights, advancing landfill waste diversion, and nurturing a culture of innovation and climate action in Egypt. Together with ACUD, we will support's Egypt's vision for sustainable development and prosperity."

The comprehensive waste management services under the new joint venture will include public cleansing, waste collection and management of municipal solid waste, commercial waste, and medical waste. The venture will also operate several waste processing and recycling facilities to support circularity and increase landfill waste diversion.

Aligned with the goals of Egypt Vision 2030, the venture sets a bold target of achieving an 80% landfill waste diversion rate through its integrated waste management system at the NAC.

Abbas said: "This partnership will lay the groundwork for advancing the comprehensive waste management system in the NAC. By leveraging Beeah's expertise in sustainable waste management, we will further enhance the NAC's position as a future-ready city, aligning with Egypt Vision 2030."

Founded in 2007, Beeah began its waste management operations in the emirate of Sharjah, where it has steadily grown an integrated, digitally-enabled waste management ecosystem that has positioned the organisation as an industry leader in the region.

