The UAE has welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on countering religious hatred as incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence, stressing the importance of enhancing respect for religions, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, which are the most effective principles to achieve prosperity, development, and harmony.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that the UAE commends this step, which is consistent with the UN Security Council's adoption of the resolution put forth by the UAE and the United Kingdom on "Tolerance and International Peace and Security" during the UAE’s presidency of the Council in June. The resolution, which strengthens international efforts in this regard, adopts a holistic approach that promotes tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment as a member of the Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 period to support mutual understanding and strengthen bridges of communication and dialogue in a way that contributes to stability and prosperity regionally and internationally. The Ministry also underscored that the UAE consistently seeks to enhance human fraternity and respect for religious freedom and will continue its efforts in support of tolerance and moderation while rejecting all acts that spread hate speech and extremism.