ABU DHABI - The UAE has welcomed the additional provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in the case of genocide presented by the Republic of South Africa, demanding Israel to allow increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and to open more crossing points to transfer food and medical supplies.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said that the UAE reiterated its appreciation for the efforts of South Africa in this regard, and reaffirmed the importance of providing protection for civilians, and ensuring the entry and delivery of humanitarian and relief aid urgently, sustainably and without impediment to the Gaza Strip.

The UAE also urged to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Furthermore, the UAE emphasised the importance of alleviating the extremely critical and deepening humanitarian catastrophe faced by innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The minister stressed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve the two-state solution to establish an independent Palestinian state, alongside the State of Israel, and to reach a sustainable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that guarantees the end of violence and hostilities.

The UAE underscored that it will continue working alongside partners to intensify efforts aimed at alleviating the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.