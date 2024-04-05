ABU DHABI - The 15th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Friday in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide medical treatment for 1,000 injured children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip at the UAE's hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the plane landed at Zayed International Airport, carrying 27 patients in urgent need of medical assistance, accompanied by 60 family members.

Upon landing, medical teams swiftly transferred the wounded and those in need of immediate care to hospitals for treatment, while other cases and their companions were transferred to their residence in the Emirates Humanitarian City.

Expressing gratitude, the relatives of the patients thanked the UAE and its wise leadership for this noble humanitarian initiative, which serves as a unique model of solidarity and support among sisterly nations.

They praised the UAE's swift response as a testament to its commitment to supporting Palestinians during challenging times. Furthermore, they commended the tireless efforts of medical and volunteer teams who provided unwavering support to the patients throughout their journey.

Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has been a steadfast supporter of Gaza, launching "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has also established a 150-bed field hospital in Gaza and the Floating Hospital in Al Arish port, equipped with 100 beds, operating rooms, intensive care units, radiology, laboratories, pharmacies, and medical cabinets.