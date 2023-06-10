The weather in the UAE on Saturday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures are set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 30°C and 31°C respectively.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

