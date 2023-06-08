The weather today will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM).

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures will hit 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai, while the emirates will see lows of 29°C and 30°C respectively. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.7°C in Gasyoura, in the Al Dhafra Region, at 3.45pm local time.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

