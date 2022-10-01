UAE - The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a chance of formation of convective clouds eastward and southward by afternoon. They might be associated with rainfall.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 41ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 37ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with levels ranging from 15 to 85 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).