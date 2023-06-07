The weather today will be fair in general, and partly cloudy at times eastward in the country, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM). It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.

Temperatures will hit a maximum of 41°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai today. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 28°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

