UAE - The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of the Meteorology (NCM).

Fog continues to envelop parts of the country on Monday. Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits.

They also said that the speed limit has been reduced to 80 km/h on the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Rimah -Al Khaznah).

Temperatures will reach highs of 39°C and 38°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the emirates will see lows of 29°C and 28°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).