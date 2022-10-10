The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 41ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 37ºC in Dubai.

There is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, the authority has said. It may drop even further at times over some western areas from 4.45am until 9am today.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some western areas, humidity levels will range from 5 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

