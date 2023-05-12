UAE - The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai and 20ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 10 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

