ABU DHABI: In line with UAE efforts to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and as part of a previous decision to increase diplomatic representation to the rank of ambassador, and the recent phone call in this regard, held in July 26, 2022, between H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reported that Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Tehran, will resume his duties in the coming days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that this comes in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with diplomatic norms governing bilateral relations.

The Ministry confirmed that Ambassador Al Zaabi will resume his duties at the UAE Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran in the coming days to contribute to further advancing bilateral relations in cooperation with officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region.