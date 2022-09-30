In response to the flood emergency situation in Pakistan, talabat UAE extends its partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), the largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger, to deliver food assistance to those affected in the country.

During the first three days of the campaign, which is set to launch on September 30, talabat will be matching in-app customer donations made towards the cause until October 2.

talabat customers will be able to easily donate by selecting any of the dedicated menu items on the ‘World Food Programme’ virtual charity in the app, ranging from Dh2 for one-day meal donation to a monthly donation of Dh63. All funds raised towards Pakistan flood relief will be donated to the World Food Programme emergency response operation to support the affected families.

Customers can download the talabat application from the Google Play Store, iOS App store or Huawei AppGallery to donate to Pakistan flood relief efforts by searching for the “World Food Programme” on the search bar and selecting their donation of choice.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director, talabat UAE, commented: “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy in Pakistan. It is a catastrophic natural disaster. We’re humbled to be in a position where we can utilize our tech for good and be able to offer immediate support towards flood relief efforts by connecting customers to trusted international humanitarian organizations such as the World Food Programme. Giving back to the community is a big part of our ethos and we’re glad to be able to do our part by matching donations to further support this cause.”

Mageed Yahia, World Food Programme Representative in the Gulf said: “The people of Pakistan need massive support now and in coming months and years to recover from this devastating disaster. The international community must step up to help them adapt and build resilience against the existential threat posed by the climate crisis and we are grateful for talabat, a strong WFP partner, for taking action and engaging with their customers to help make a difference.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).