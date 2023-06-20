The fourth UAE aid ship today arrived at Syria's Port of Latakia carrying over 2,000 tonnes of aid.

The shipment was facilitated by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2 to support the recovery of the Syrian people.

The initiative aligns with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to help Syrians overcome the aftermath of the recent earthquake.

The Ministry of Defence’s Joint Operations Command said the shipment is an extension of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to provide aid, continuously delivered through an air bridge established since the earthquake hit on 6th February, 2023.

The largest to be sent to Syria, the fourth ship carried 2,823 tonnes of aid, comprising 1,662 tonnes of food supplies, 321 tonnes of food baskets, 41 tonnes of dates, and 777 tonnes of relief materials, in addition to 15 tonnes of building materials, which will be distributed in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to earthquake-affected areas.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, ERC Secretary-General, highlighted the UAE's commitment to improving its humanitarian and developmental response to mitigate the fallout of the earthquake that hit Syria, adding that the UAE's initiatives are making a significant difference in relief, development and reconstruction efforts, especially in the most affected provinces.

The ERC is working on multiple fronts to ease the suffering caused by the disaster, he added, pointing out that rehabilitation and reconstruction programmes in affected areas are being carried out alongside urgent relief and emergency assistance programmes.

The ERC has ambitious plans to expand the scope of beneficiaries of this year’s Adahi (sacrifices) project, marking Eid Al Adha, and distribute Eid clothing in several Syrian provinces, he explained, affirming that relief supplies will continue to be delivered by air and sea to Syrians to provide further essential humanitarian assistance to those affected.

Tayseer Habib, Chairman of the Latakia Governorate Council in Syria, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the UAE, represented by the ERC, to support quake-affected Syrians since the first day of the disaster, which include the provision of food supplies and other essentials through the on-going air bridge, as well as additional support through the arrival of the fourth aid ship today.

"The UAE was among the first countries to stand by Syria after the earthquake, and this honourable stance is not surprising, as it reflects its solidarity with Arab countries and leading role in assisting all countries worldwide during natural disasters and crises," Habib said.

He also acknowledged the Ministry of Defence’s Joint Operations Command for launching Operation Gallant Knight 2, which involves search and rescue teams and the dispatch of humanitarian aid by air and sea, expressing his gratitude to the UAE and government and people for their continuous humanitarian efforts to support the Syrian people.

The Emirati ship carried food parcels, including dates, infant milk, juices, canned goods and liquid soap, as well as living essentials, such as clothing, blankets, bedding, carpets, building materials and various other supplies.