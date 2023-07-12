The UAE has signed a finalised air transport services agreement with Austria, a landlocked country in Central Europe, at a special ceremony held in the capital Vienna.

The agreement aims to strengthen air transport relations between the two countries, stated Hamad Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Austria, after signing the agreement with Peter Launsky Tieffenthal, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Austria.

"This agreement paves the way for strengthening bilateral relations and increasing trade exchange, especially in light of the expected rise in reciprocal flights and the bolstered air transport services network, which will benefit transport companies in both countries and support the tourism sector," he stated.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said the signing of this agreement will enhance the distinguished relations between the two countries and also create new opportunities for trade.

It will also support the operations of national carriers in addition to enhancing the private sector partnership, and encouraging the economic competition, he added.

