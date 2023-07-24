As the recent long weekend marking the start of the Islamic New Year passes by, the clock is ticking with residents awaiting the next long weekends and holidays.

The next public holiday will be a long weekend kicking off on September 29, until October 1. The holiday will be celebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad PBUH, from Friday to Sunday.

Since the special day is followed by regular weekend days, Saturday and Sunday, the holiday is naturally stretched until Sunday. In most Islamic countries, including Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Post the long weekend, the remaining two holidays of the year will fall in the pleasant month of December on 2 and 3, marking UAE's national day. A Saturday and Sunday, residents can look forward to spending time outdoors during the last month of the year.

Those looking to plan a long trip next year, can expect a 9 day break for Eid Al Fitr in the first half of 2024. Eid is predicted to be on April 10, 2024, based on astronomical calculations, although this may see a change.