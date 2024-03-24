The United Arab Emirates has affirmed its steadfast commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people, and its solidarity and unwavering commitment to supporting the people of the Gaza Strip during these difficult times.

The commitment was affirmed during the participation of Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, at the ministerial conference on the humanitarian maritime corridor for the Gaza Strip, which was held in Cyprus, in the presence of Dr. Konstantinos Kompos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Sigrid Kaag, the Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, and representatives of the United Nations Office for Project Services, the World Food Program and the World Health Organization, along with a number of representatives of countries and international organisations.

Al Hashimy emphasised that under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is committed to collaborating with all relevant international parties to ensure the swift and effective delivery of humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable civilians in Gaza.

The minister said, “This includes advocating for the activation of the maritime corridor, which would serve as a vital lifeline for the people of Gaza. The maritime corridor would expedite the delivery of essential supplies to those in dire need, particularly in northern Gaza, and provide a complementary channel alongside existing land crossings.”

Al Hashimy noted that the UAE achieved a historic precedent by sending the first ship carrying 200 tonnes of food aid to northern Gaza, in cooperation with the World Central Kitchen, and will continue to work to strengthen these humanitarian efforts to ensure that aid reaches those in need in an effective and just manner.

She emphasised that resolving the crisis requires a long-term ceasefire, a tangible plan to resume political dialogue, the achievement of a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

Notably, the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in Gaza, launching humanitarian initiatives such as the “Gallant Knight 3” operation, which has provided more than 25,000 tonnes of humanitarian, food and medical aid through the dispatching of three ships, 216 aircraft, and the mobilisation of approximately 1,000 trucks.

The humanitarian aid has also included the establishment of a field hospital in Gaza, a hospital ship sent to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, and receiving hundreds of patients for comprehensive medical care and treatment in UAE hospitals based on the initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to treat 1,000 wounded children from the Gaza Strip and 1,000 cancer patients. In addition, the UAE has provided drinking water through the establishment of desalination plants that provide 1.2 million gallons per day.