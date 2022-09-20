According to a recent report, the UAE ranks 44th in the world regarding digital well-being.

The Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL) studies over 7.2 billion people all over the world and ranks quality of life based on digital factors such as internet speed, quality, affordability and security.

The UAE's Internet quality ranks third in the world - 54 per cent better than the global average. Internet quality takes into account speed, stability and growth. The Emirates mobile Internet speed ranks higher than fixed broadband in the global ranking, at 247.7 Mbps/s.

Since last year, DQL reports, mobile Internet speed in the UAE has improved by 29.8 per cent, and fixed broadband speed has increased by 28.1 per cent.

