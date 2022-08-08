The Ruler of Sharjah has directed the disbursement of Dh50,000 to families that had to be evacuated after their homes were flooded in the recent weather deluge.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the authorities to hand over the amount to families housed at temporary accommodations and hotels in the emirate.

The amount aims to help families return to their homes safely and swiftly.

Afaf Al Marri, head of the Social Services Department, made the announcement on a local radio channel. Sixty-five families are expected to benefit from the initiative.

