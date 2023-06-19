The UAE and Qatar have decided to restore diplomatic representation and announced the reopening of their embassies.

Operations will resume at the UAE embassy in Qatar and the embassy of the State of Qatar in the UAE and its consulate in Dubai on Monday, June 19, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement: “The two sides affirm that this step represents the will of the leaders of two countries, and in consolidation of joint Arab action, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the two friendly nations.”

The UAE joined Saudi, Bahrain and Egypt in implementing a boycott and blockade of Qatar in 2017. The boycott was officially lifted in January 2021.

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to Qatar last week in response to an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

