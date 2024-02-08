President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the "Zayed the Second Medal" on 10 of UAE's ambassadors, in appreciation of their key role in developing the UAE's economic and trade cooperation and partnerships with other countries.

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the UAE ambassadors with the medals, on the sidelines of the 18th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The list of honoured ambassadors included Dr. Nariman Mohammed Al Mulla, UAE Ambassador to Armenia; Rahma Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Maldives; Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar; Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Austria; Sultan Mohammed Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Romania; Mohammed Saif Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to Cyprus; Hend Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic; Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, and Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide his full support for the UAE's embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, to enable them to perform their duties optimally and help build advanced and fruitful ties with friendly countries, boosting the UAE's efforts to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.