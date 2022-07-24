ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued federal decrees appointing the Directors-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

As per the decrees, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili will serve as the Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The decrees stipulated promoting Brigadier Suhail Bin Kaltham Al Khaili, and appointing him the Director-General of Identity and Passports at the Authority, as well as appointing Brigadier Khamis Muhammad Al-Kaabi as Director-General of Support Services Affairs at the Authority.

Also, under the federal decrees issued by the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, Ahmed Abdullah Al Falasi was appointed the Director-General of Customs at the Authority, while Mohammed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti was selected to serve as Director-General of Port Security at the Authority.