Being the most popular tourist destination in the region, the UAE, especially Dubai, attracts millions of tourists from around the world every year from both developing and developed countries.
Therefore, different visa rules apply to each nationality. Some of them get visa-on-arrival, while others have to apply prior to flying to the UAE. Citizens of approximately 70 countries receive a visa on arrival in the UAE while other nationalities will have to obtain a visa before their departure.
30-day visa
Based on information sourced from Emirates, flydubai and Etihad Airways websites, passport holders of around 20 countries or territories get a 30-day visa on arrival free of charge. They are:
- Andorra
- Australia
- Brunei
- Canada
- China
- Hong Kong (China)
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Macau (China)
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- New Zealand
- Ireland
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Ukraine
- UK and Northern Ireland
- USA
- Vatican City
90-day visa
While a 90-day multiple entry visit visa is issued to nationals of over 50 countries or territories. This visa is valid for six months from the date of issue and visa holders can stay in the UAE for 90 days in total. The countries are:
- Argentina
- Austria
- Bahamas Islands
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Kiribati
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Maldives
- Malta
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Uruguay
180-day visa
Travellers holding a Mexican passport are eligible for a multiple entry 180‑day visit visa that's valid for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 180 days in total.
Pre-arranged visa:
Nationals of all other countries from Asia and Africa are required to have a UAE visa prior to their departure.
However, Indian nationals holding a visit visa or green card issued by the USA, which is valid for a minimum of six months, or holding a UK or EU residence, can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days for a certain fee. They can also apply to extend their stay for an additional 14 days for a certain fee.