Summer will officially start on June 21, coinciding with summer solstice when the sun’s rays are directly over the Tropic of Cancer and the country will experience the longest day of the year, the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology said in a weather advisory.

Air temperatures in June will increase over most areas of the country, approximately by 2°C to 3°C compared to May, noted NCM, adding: “The effect of Siberian high pressure system over the country is weakening and retreating during this month, and the thermal lows affect the area, where the extension of Indian monsoon depression affect the country from east over most periods of this month."

"This means, clouds are developing at times over some areas with chances of formation of cumuliform clouds over eastern mountains during afternoon’s hours which may be rainy at times."

Humidity will decrease slightly during this month compared to May, particularly during the second half. Chances of formation of fog or mist are low, especially in the second half of the month.

Air temperature

The mean air temperature in June will range between 33°C and 35.7°C, with maximum air temperature ranging between 39.7°C and 42.7°C; and minimum air temperature ranging between 26.6 and 29.2 ° C.

The recorded highest maximum temperature during the month of June reached 52.0°c at Al Yasat back in 2010; while the lowest minimum air temperature fell to 14.1 °c at Raknah in 2004.

Wind

The mean wind speed in June is 13 km/h. The highest winds of 125.2 km/h were recorded at Jabal Mebreh in 2010.

Humidity

The mean maximum relative humidity will range between 62 and 87 per cent, while the minimum relative humidity is between 14 and 27 per cent.

Fog

The highest frequency of fog formation was recorded in June 2021, with 12 occasions of fog and six misty days.

Rain

The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 44mm in Owtaid in 2007.

Midday break for outdoor workers

Meanwhile, authorities have announced on Thursday that the UAE's mandatory midday break for outdoor workers will come into effect on June 15. The annual initiative that runs until September is aimed at protecting workers from the peak of the summer heat from 12.30pm to 3pm daily.

Employers are required to provide a shaded area where workers can rest during the midday break. A fine of Dh5,000 per worker will be imposed on employers breaking rules, up to a maximum penalty of Dh50,000.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has the public to report any breaches of the midday break policy through its call centre at 600 590 000.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).