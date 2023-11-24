There will be no classes in Dubai's private schools, nurseries, and universities on December 4 as part of the UAE National Day holiday, the emirate's education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Friday.

December 1, Friday, will also be a distance learning day for Dubai students.

In a fun post shared on X, KHDA shared an anecdote to make the announcement:

"To Jad in Grade 10 who messaged to ask us to 'please cancel my maths test next Monday please I'll do anything just cancel it' — the answer is yes, of course! Distance learning on Friday Dec 1 & day off on Monday Dec 4 for private nurseries, schools & universities in Dubai."

The same long weekend has been declared for employees in the public and private sectors.

